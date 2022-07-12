News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Officer hit by bullet fragment from another officer’s gun

Police in West Milwaukee say an officer was grazed by a bullet after another officer fired his gun at an armed suspect
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say family members took him to the hospital as he underwent surgery. It is unknown at this time if he was shot or assault. Police are still working on getting a suspect description.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Police in West Milwaukee say an officer was grazed by a bullet after another officer fired his weapon at an armed suspect.

Authorities say officers responded to a residence about 11:30 p.m. Monday after a male caller told dispatchers he felt he was about to die, gave his address and hung up.

Police say the man came out of his home and pointed a gun at an officer, who fired a round, but missed the suspect. A fragment from that bullet his the second officer, causing minor injuries, WTMJ-TV reported.

Officers used a stun gun on the man and arrested him. Officials say a firearm was recovered.

The man refused medical treatment and officers took him to a Milwaukee County mental health facility.

Charges are pending.

Most Read

death investigation
Body found in ditch in Taylor County
Breaking news
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department said child made 911 calls involving report of gun
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Road Work
Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard

Latest News

Parents charged after their toddler ingested deadly fentanyl
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball...
Pirates hit 4 homers to beat Brewers 8-6, win series
Recent drops in the stock market have been bad news for investors, especially those that have...
Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds
Gamel HR highlights Pirates’ 4-3 comeback win over Brewers