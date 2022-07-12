News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic Health System now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 5

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Covid-19 vaccines for children age 6 months to 4 years are available at Marshfield Clinic Health System.

Parents or guardians can schedule the COVID-19 vaccine by submitting a form online or calling 1-877-998-0880 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. To learn more, parents/caregivers can go to marshfieldclinic.org/CovidVaccine.

Children ages 6 months to 4 years are eligible for the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech, which is given in three doses. The first and second doses are separated by 21 days and the second and third doses are separated by at least 56 days.

Children ages 6 months to 4 years also are eligible for the pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is given in two doses 28 days apart.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

death investigation
Body found in ditch in Taylor County
Breaking news
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department said child made 911 calls involving report of gun
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Road Work
Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard

Latest News

Example rendering for 'Infused' proposal
Wausau City Council to decide on sale of Wausau chemical site for new indoor green space
Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash
Town Seeks Village Status 7/11/2022
Town Seeks Village Status 7/11/2022
Brent Widder scores the second run of a 7-5 win for the Wausau Woodchucks over the Kalamazoo...
Chucks Send Growlers Home Without A Win