Man charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County pleads not guilty

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two people charged with multiple felonies stemming from a child sexual assault investigation has pleaded not guilty.

Travis Huse, 42, and his father, Scott Huse, 64 both of Merrill are charged separately in a decades-old child sexual assault case.

On Monday, Travis Huse pleaded not guilty to 31 counts. Online court records list the offense dates as starting in 1996 through 2006. Scott Huse is charged with 12 felony counts of child sexual assault and child enticement. He’s scheduled to enter a plea to his charges on July 18.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, the charges are related to incidents of child sexual assault that occurred while the Huses were involved with the Apostolic Worship Center and former Evergreen Christian Academy in Elton.

Both men remain in custody in the Langlade County Jail. Bond was set at $1 million for Travis Huse and $250,00 for Scott Huse.

In a May 9 press release, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for information regarding the Huses. At that time, the sheriff did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation but did say they are seeking information from people who may have had contact with the Huses and may be the victim of a crime. The news release stated during the 1990s and early 2000s the Huses were associated with the Apostolic Worship Center and the former Evergreen Christian Academy school near Elton in Langlade County. In the early 2000s the Huses moved to Fond du Lac and were involved with the Cornerstone Worship Center. Since the 1990s Travis Huse has also lived in Kentucky, Missouri, Maine, and New Hampshire. Scott Huse has lived in New Hampshire and Maine.

The sheriff’s office says investigators are still looking for any information or possible victims who may have had contact with Travis or Scott Huse in the past. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Justin Grones at 715-627-6419 or jgrones@co.langlade.wi.us.

