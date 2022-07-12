News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Man charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County pleads not guilty

Travis Huse and Scott Huse appeared in court Wednesday in connection with the alleged assaults at the Apostolic Worship Center in Elton
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two people charged with multiple felonies stemming from a child sexual assault investigation has pleaded not guilty.

Travis Huse, 42, and his father, Scott Huse, 64 both of Merrill are charged separately in a decades-old child sexual assault case.

On Monday, Travis Huse pleaded not guilty to 31 counts. Online court records list the offense dates as starting in 1996 through 2006. Scott Huse is charged with 12 felony counts of child sexual assault and child enticement. He’s scheduled to enter a plea to his charges on July 18.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, the charges are related to incidents of child sexual assault that occurred while the Huses were involved with the Apostolic Worship Center and former Evergreen Christian Academy in Elton.

Both men remain in custody in the Langlade County Jail. Bond was set at $1 million for Travis Huse and $250,00 for Scott Huse.

In a May 9 press release, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for information regarding the Huses. At that time, the sheriff did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation but did say they are seeking information from people who may have had contact with the Huses and may be the victim of a crime. The news release stated during the 1990s and early 2000s the Huses were associated with the Apostolic Worship Center and the former Evergreen Christian Academy school near Elton in Langlade County. In the early 2000s the Huses moved to Fond du Lac and were involved with the Cornerstone Worship Center. Since the 1990s Travis Huse has also lived in Kentucky, Missouri, Maine, and New Hampshire. Scott Huse has lived in New Hampshire and Maine.

The sheriff’s office says investigators are still looking for any information or possible victims who may have had contact with Travis or Scott Huse in the past. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Justin Grones at 715-627-6419 or jgrones@co.langlade.wi.us.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department said child made 911 calls involving report of gun
death investigation
Body found in ditch in Taylor County
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Road Work
Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard

Latest News

Goats return to eat invasive species on Barker-Stewart Island in Wausau
Goats return to eat invasive species on Barker-Stewart Island in Wausau
D.C. Everest graduate and UW-Stevens Point alumni performs on UK tour.
DC Everest and UWSP alumnus performs with Michael Bublé on Tour
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
Village of Kronenwetter to close office on Fridays due to staffing issues