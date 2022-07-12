Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the suspected operator of a powerboat involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night has been located.

Investigators haven’t publicly identified the person or said if they were taken into custody. The investigators declined an on-camera interview.

On Saturday, at about 9:58 p.m., a 45-foot powerboat collided with a two-story commercial pleasure cruise paddleboat with 43 passengers and crew. It happened on the Fox River between the Oregon St. and Wisconsin St. bridges.

The paddleboat sustained severe damage on its port side but made it safely to shore. One person was taken to a hospital. Six others were treated for injuries at the scene.

The powerboat fled the scene after the crash, according to witnesses.

One witness, Nicholas Werner of Oshkosh, shared that he heard from someone who tried to chase the powerboat down. “He said that he followed him down the river, I don’t know how he got off or what exactly happened but he said he followed him from the collision site right over here on Jackson Street all the way down to the Main Street Bridge and parked his boat by Leach Amphitheater and said, ‘Hey buddy, don’t go anywhere, the cops are on the way,’ and as soon as he heard that the guy took off again.”

Investigators say the driver of that boat was identified through surveillance video. Surveillance video also showed there were at least seven people on the powerboat.

Investigators say they’re still trying to speak with at least four of those people. That’s likely why we haven’t received additional details yet, but we should know more and whether charges will be filed against the driver in the coming days.

At this point, we don’t know whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

