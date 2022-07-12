News and First Alert Weather App
Individual tickets for 2022/23 Grand Theater shows now on sale

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets for individual shows in the Grand Theater’s 2022/23 season went on sale Tuesday.

Starting at 9 a.m. on July 12, the general public can purchase tickets to a single show, or as many shows as they’d like. Tickets will be available for purchase in person at the Grand Theater ticket office, by phone at 715-842-0988, and online at www.grandtheater.org. In total, the 2022/23 season features 28 shows.

This is traditionally the biggest on-sale day of the year for The Grand.

Upcoming shows include Lonestar, Lorrie Morgan, The Champions Of Magic, the Harry Potter parody Potted Potter, and The Peking Acrobats, Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and much more.

Find the entire season line up, and buy tickets online at www.grandtheater.org.

The Grand Theater Ticket Office is located at 401 Fourth St., downtown Wausau.

