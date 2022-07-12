First Alert Weather: A dry and sunny start, but a wet and stormy end

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday’s cold front which brought showers and thunderstorms, set the area up for a cool and less humid Tuesday. An additional cold front Tuesday afternoon will trigger another round for showers and thunderstorms in portions of the Badger State.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon-evening (WSAW)

Sunny skies to start the day Tuesday with cooler highs in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will track into the state Tuesday afternoon and drop south throughout the evening. The front will trigger showers and thunderstorms beginning in the Northwoods after 3 PM.

A cold front dropping south will trigger some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon starting in the Northwoods. (WSAW)

Showers and storms drop south towards HWY 29 by Tuesday early evening (WSAW)

Storms will move south with the front and arrive along HWY 29 after 6 PM. A few thunderstorms could become strong at times, but any chance for severe weather Tuesday remains low. Stronger storms may produce periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail.

Showers and thunderstorms drop south towards HWY 10 by Tuesday evening (WSAW)

A marginal risk for severe storms. Threats on the low end. More of a chance to see strong storms Tuesday (WSAW)

Patchy fog is possible Wednesday morning. More sunshine on Wednesday with cool and comfortable conditions. Highs in the mid 70s. Warmer on Thursday, with highs near 80. Conditions will be much of the same as Wednesday. The next risk of showers/storms is Thursday night into Friday morning with a warm front.

Dry and comfortable conditions for the next few days before mugginess returns by the end of the week (WSAW)

Once the wet weather exits Friday morning, clouds break for some sunshine. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the mid 80s. The upcoming weekend has some sun on Saturday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy next Sunday, July 17th, and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A temperature spike returns next week (WSAW)

