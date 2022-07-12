News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: A dry and sunny start, but a wet and stormy end

A cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Some strong storms will be possible.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday’s cold front which brought showers and thunderstorms, set the area up for a cool and less humid Tuesday. An additional cold front Tuesday afternoon will trigger another round for showers and thunderstorms in portions of the Badger State.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon-evening
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon-evening(WSAW)

Sunny skies to start the day Tuesday with cooler highs in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will track into the state Tuesday afternoon and drop south throughout the evening. The front will trigger showers and thunderstorms beginning in the Northwoods after 3 PM.

A cold front dropping south will trigger some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon...
A cold front dropping south will trigger some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon starting in the Northwoods.(WSAW)
Showers and storms drop south towards HWY 29 by Tuesday early evening
Showers and storms drop south towards HWY 29 by Tuesday early evening(WSAW)

Storms will move south with the front and arrive along HWY 29 after 6 PM. A few thunderstorms could become strong at times, but any chance for severe weather Tuesday remains low. Stronger storms may produce periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail.

Showers and thunderstorms drop south towards HWY 10 by Tuesday evening
Showers and thunderstorms drop south towards HWY 10 by Tuesday evening(WSAW)
A marginal risk for severe storms. Threats on the low end. More of a chance to see strong...
A marginal risk for severe storms. Threats on the low end. More of a chance to see strong storms Tuesday(WSAW)

Patchy fog is possible Wednesday morning. More sunshine on Wednesday with cool and comfortable conditions. Highs in the mid 70s. Warmer on Thursday, with highs near 80. Conditions will be much of the same as Wednesday. The next risk of showers/storms is Thursday night into Friday morning with a warm front.

Dry and comfortable conditions for the next few days before mugginess returns by the end of the...
Dry and comfortable conditions for the next few days before mugginess returns by the end of the week(WSAW)

Once the wet weather exits Friday morning, clouds break for some sunshine. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the mid 80s. The upcoming weekend has some sun on Saturday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy next Sunday, July 17th, and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A temperature spike returns next week
A temperature spike returns next week(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

death investigation
Body found in ditch in Taylor County
Breaking news
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department said child made 911 calls involving report of gun
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
Road Work
Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County

Latest News

Tuesday Storms
First Alert Weather: Periodic showers and thunderstorm chances
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday
Scattered showers & storms through midnight, then some clouds overnight.
First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms