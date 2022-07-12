DC Everest and UWSP alumni performs with Michael Bublé on Tour

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A D.C. Everest graduate and UW-Stevens Point alumni is taking the skills he learned in music class to a global stage. Zachary Finnegan is performing on tour with Michael Bublé.

Finnegan’s passion for playing trumpet began in 6th grade at his middle school. He said he never would have guessed that it would take him to where he is right now.

“This is something that’s way bigger than I ever thought it would be,” said Zachary Finnegan, musician/artist on tour.

Finnegan is on a UK tour right now as part of Michael Buble’s band. This tour is unique because they don’t perform at ordinary stadiums.

“We go to these castles that are huge, but then it’s just a bunch of yard basically and the production crew sets up the entire stage from the ground up,” said Finnegan,

Once they’re all set up, it’s time to perform. Finnegan said he had the pre-show jitters just a few weeks ago when he took the stage for the first time on tour.

“I actually lead the band out because I sit on the top row. So I am the first person on stage and the whole crowd freaks out when the band comes on because they know Michael is then about to go on,” said Finnegan.

One of many magical moments.

“I’m up on stage and there are 11,000 people in front of me and there is a massive castle. At the first show, it rained all day. Then right in the middle of our first song the rain stopped, the sun showed on the castle, and a huge rainbow came out. it was like a Disney movie and I’ll never forget it.”

He performs alongside 17 other band members, 16 string players, and three backup singers. He said he is enjoying getting to know all the musicians and their unique backgrounds.

“Wherever I go I am going to have some sort of musical family, which I think is really special,” said Finnegan.

He’s also gotten to talk with Bublé.

“What you see if you went to one of his concerts is how he always is, he is very genuine,” said Finnegan.

Finnegan says the experience has been life-changing.

If you want to see Bublé and Finnegan perform, they’ll be at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Sept. 7.

Click here to get tickets or see other concert dates and locations.

