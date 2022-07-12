Construction to limit access to Marshfield’s 2nd Street Community Center

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Second Street Community Center main entrance will be closed at times or have limited access beginning Tuesday until Friday.

Marshfield Communications Director Tom Loucks said construction work is taking place this week in front of the building.

People who use the community center may use the parking lot shared with the library and enter the building through the library and use the connector hallway to enter the community center. The sidewalk and shrubs are in the process of being torn out in the front of the center and replaced.

People should avoid the area when heavy machinery is in use.

