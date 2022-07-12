Chucks Send Growlers Home Without A Win

Wausau, WI (WSAW)- The Wausau Woodchucks(4-2) swept the series against the Kalamazoo Growlers (2-4) with a final score of 7-5.

The Woodchucks kept the runs flowing from Sunday by striking first with four runs in the first inning. The Chucks earned most of their runs off walks and wild pitches, but Ryan Sepede (BYU) kept his hot streak alive by smashing a single on the first pitch he saw to score Zach Levenson (Miami).

After a quiet few innings, the Woodchucks shook things up again in the bottom of the fifth. Sepede was on fire and drove his second hit of the night to score Ben Abernathy (UAB) to go up 5-0.

The Growlers briefly tied the game 5-5 in the top of the 6th inning. After a quick three up three down in the top of the 7th by Nick Marshall (West Texas A&M), the Chucks started off hot with an Abernathy single. After yet another wild pitch, Sepede advances to second and gets driven home by a Drew Stengren (Central Michigan) double. Brent Widder (Evansville) scored Stengren to plate the final run of the game. Carter Heninger (San Jose State) ended the night with a huge strikeout to keep his 0.00 ERA.

Up Next

The Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park Wednesday, July 13th at 6:35pm to take on the Green Bay Rockers. Wednesday night is the Connexus Jersey Raffle for Big Brothers Big Sisters! Come on out to the game to bid on your favorite player's jersey.