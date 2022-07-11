Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County

TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WSAW) - Work will begin Monday to replace a nearly 70-year-old bridge in Portage County. The bridge replacement will require a complete closure of County Highway Y.

Work to replace the bridge on County Highway Y over the Plover River is expected to last through September.

A detour will be posted to route traffic to County Highway J and State Highway 66.

The bridge is located between Bentley Road and Freedom Drive. The current structure was originally constructed in 1954 and is rated as structurally deficient.

The project is being funded through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Local Bridge Improvement Assistance Program which helps rehabilitate and replace the most seriously deficient existing local bridges on Wisconsin’s local highway systems on a cost-share basis with the County.

