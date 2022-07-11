Oneida County Sheriff’s Department investigating 911 call reporting gun near Rhinelander scout camp

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday morning the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office received four 911 phone calls from the area of Tesomas Scout Camp.

According to a news release, during three calls, no information was provided by the caller. During one of the calls, the caller stated someone had a gun and hung up.

The dispatch attempted to call the phone number back but no one answered the phone.

Tesomas Scout Camp staff were contacted. The camp was locked down and there was a large response from law enforcement. Upon arriving to the area where the phone call was made, it was determined there was no emergency.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tesomas Scout Camp is located approximately 10 miles from Rhinelander.

