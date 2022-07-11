Goats return to Wausau as ‘green’ way to control invasive weeds

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 30 goats will call a portion of Barker/Stewart Island in Wausau home for the next couple of weeks.

The goats were ‘hired’ by the city of Wausau to graze and control invasive weeds. This is the second year the city has used goats a non-chemical way to control weeds on the island. Barker-Stewart Island is on the Wisconsin River north of Scott Street. It’s between S. 1st Avenue and 1st Street.

The goats will be limited to the north portion of the island, which is approximately 4 acres with the use of electric fencing.

Visitors are reminded to not feed or interact with the goats. The goats will be monitored by the Parks staff and supplemental water and minerals will be provided as per the farmer’s instruction. Signs will be posted regarding tips and safety precautions for visitors.

