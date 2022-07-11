News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Former UW Chancellor Blank diagnosed with cancer; will not take Northwestern job

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank(UW-Madison)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, Northwestern University revealed Monday. She had been slated to take over as president of the Evanston, Illinois, university, but will no longer be able to do so, the university’s statement continued.

“I can speak for all of us in the leadership of the University of Wisconsin-Madison in saying that we’re absolutely devastated by the news that Chancellor Emeritus Becky Blank has been diagnosed with cancer and will not be assuming the presidency of Northwestern University,” UW Provost and Interim Chancellor John Karl said.

Blank, who served as UW Chancellor for eight years before stepping down this summer, plans to return to Madison for treatment, according to the university. According to a statement released by Northwestern, Blank learned of the diagnosis last week. She expects to spend the next weeks and months focused on her health and family.

“I understand that Becky and Hanns intend to stay in Madison, among friends and colleagues, Karl continued. “I know Becky will undertake her treatment with the same energy and focus with which she performed her duties as chancellor.”

On Monday morning, Gov. Tony Evers reacted to the announcement saying he and his wife Kathy were saddened to hear the news and he offered the support of Wisconsin residents.

“Becky and Hanns, as you return to Wisconsin for this difficult journey, know the entire state is thinking of you and is behind you in this fight,” Evers wrote.

Blank left UW this summer after accepting the presidency of Northwestern, where she previously served as a professor, in October of last year. She first came to Madison in 2013, shortly after leaving the Obama Administration where she served as Deputy Secretary of Commerce, and briefly as Acting Secretary of Commerce.

“I do not have the words to express to you how disappointed and sad I am to be telling you this,” Blank wrote. “I was excited to be joining you at Northwestern, a world-class institution that near and dear to my heart.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Law enforcement sources say officers found the suspect, 35-year-old James Burrios, in a nearby...
Woman wakes up to strange man in bedroom; then he starts taking off his clothes
Multiple departments respond to a fire in Combined Locks. July 8, 2022.
Firefighters continue to battle Combined Locks warehouse fire
Breaking news
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department investigating 911 call reporting gun near Rhinelander scout camp
Yoda and Darth Vader balloons
Yoda and Darth Vader balloons are among the new additions to Taste N Glow

Latest News

Blood Center extends hours for donation drive on July 12
Well water test kit
Free nitrate testing available to well owners during Farm Tech Days
Breaking news
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department investigating 911 call reporting gun near Rhinelander scout camp
Road Work
Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County