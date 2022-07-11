First Alert Weather: Periodic showers and thunderstorm chances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front will track into the Badger State Monday and will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. An additional cold front will move in Tuesday triggering another round for scattered storms.

Humid conditions to start the work week, but turning comfortable for the rest of the week before humidity returns over the weekend. (WSAW)

A muggy Monday in store with highs reaching the low 80s. Increasing clouds during the morning ahead of a cold front. The afternoon will feature scattered thunderstorms beginning in the northwoods dropping southeast through the evening. No severe weather is expected, and not everyone will see scattered thunderstorms. Less muggy and cooler for Tuesday. Sunny skies to start the morning, highs reaching the upper 70s. Another cold front will move in Tuesday afternoon and trigger another round for scattered thunderstorms through the evening.

Scattered thunderstorms will move in Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. (WSAW)

Periodic showers and thunderstorms will linger into Monday evening. (WSAW)

Additional scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday. (WSAW)

Sunny and comfy for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs Wednesday are in the upper 70s, rising to the low 80s on Thursday. The next risk of showers/storms is Thursday night into Friday morning with a warm front. Once the wet weather exits Friday morning, clouds break for some sunshine. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the mid 80s. The upcoming weekend has some sun on Saturday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy next Sunday, July 17th, and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next weather maker arrives Friday and brings thunderstorms to the area. (WSAW)

Showers and thunderstorms will linger into Saturday. (WSAW)

