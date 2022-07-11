Court gives sale of Annie’s Campground the green light

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday afternoon, a court signed an order to proceed with the sale of Annie’s Campground in Gresham. This, as current owner Ann Retzlaff faces legal and financial battles.

According to documents obtained by Action 2 News, Retzlaff owes $1.5 million plus fees to the bank. The court order authorizes “the sale of substantially all of debtor’s assets pursuant to auction terms and procedures, free and clear of all liens, claims, leasehold interests and encumbrances.”

Documents filed last month by the receiver said it was retaining an auctioneer and allowing potential buyers to sign confidentiality agreements and visit the campground. The court scheduled the next hearing for August 23 to confirm the sale of the property.

Retzlaff, 53, was not present at Monday’s hearing. She’s argued the state and the corporations don’t have jurisdiction to take or sell her land and possessions.

She sent letters to the court filed on July 1 and July 5 ordering the clerk of courts and Judge Katherine Sloma to show cause that “corporate by-laws, statutes, supersede the United States Constitution and the Wisconsin Constitution” and “that a corporation has any authority or jurisdiction over an individual, a living soul, a live woman, private property.”

The letter goes on to ask the court to reviewing the campground property’s $2.12 million appraisal in 2017 and the current $2.234 million appraisal, then “define insolvent and show your math.”

Earlier, Retzlaff filed a federal lawsuit against Heartland Financial USA and Bank First claiming that her campground mortgage “was converted by devices unknown practices to stocks and bonds and traded as such on the stock exchange.” She alleges bank fraud and securities exchange fraud.

Retzlaff is being held on a number of criminal charges stemming from a six-mile vehicle pursuit with law enforcement from Shawano and Menominee counties, including eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety, resisting/obstructing an officer, and bail jumping. She argued that she is a sovereign citizen and not under the jurisdiction of law enforcement and avoided court hearings for months until bench warrants were issued for her arrest.

In May, she filed federal lawsuits against the deputies accusing them of “Conspiracy for Cover Up of Human Trafficking,” “Violation of Freedom to Travel” “Kidnapping,” “Police Brutality,” “Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” “Assault and Battery” “Personal Property Damage,” and “Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law.”

