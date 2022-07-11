News and First Alert Weather App
Body found in ditch in Taylor County

death investigation
death investigation(MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a ditch Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office received a report of what appeared to be a body in a ditch near the Black River Bridge on Cty Hwy O in the town of Little Black. When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed a middle-aged white man was lying in the ditch near the water. They determined he was dead.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as 48-year-old Keith A. Binder of Medford. The preliminary investigation found Binder had been dead for up to 24 hours at that location before he was found.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death. At this time, the sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected.

