Blood Center extends hours for donation drive on July 12
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin will host a blood drive at its location on Forest Steet in Wausau on Tuesday.
The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin is located at 211 Forest Street. It will be open from 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Donors can walk in, with no appointment needed.
The Blood Center in Wausau supplies blood to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
