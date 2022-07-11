Blood Center extends hours for donation drive on July 12

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin will host a blood drive at its location on Forest Steet in Wausau on Tuesday.

The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin is located at 211 Forest Street. It will be open from 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Donors can walk in, with no appointment needed.

The Blood Center in Wausau supplies blood to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.