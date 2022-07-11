Abortion-rights advocates protest in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Protestors gathered on the 400-block to fight for access to abortions on Sunday.

The abortion-rights advocates marched in downtown Wausau to fight for the right to have an accessible abortion. This follows the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We are out here advocating on behalf of abortion rights,” said Kayley McColley, one of the event organizers,” We’re supporting individuals to have safe and accessible to reproductive care.”

Protestors march around Wausau with many holding signs that read “bans off our bodies” and “abortion is healthcare.”

“So we just want to show people that hey, we know there are individuals who need these services and we stand behind them and a lot of us can personally relate, either through personal experiences or knowing individuals who’ve had abortions,” said McColley.

There were also pro-life protestors gathered at the event expressing their opposing beliefs.

