News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Abortion-rights advocates protest in downtown Wausau

Pro-choice protests in downtown Wausau
Pro-choice protests in downtown Wausau(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Protestors gathered on the 400-block to fight for access to abortions on Sunday.

The abortion-rights advocates marched in downtown Wausau to fight for the right to have an accessible abortion. This follows the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We are out here advocating on behalf of abortion rights,” said Kayley McColley, one of the event organizers,” We’re supporting individuals to have safe and accessible to reproductive care.”

Protestors march around Wausau with many holding signs that read “bans off our bodies” and “abortion is healthcare.”

“So we just want to show people that hey, we know there are individuals who need these services and we stand behind them and a lot of us can personally relate, either through personal experiences or knowing individuals who’ve had abortions,” said McColley.

There were also pro-life protestors gathered at the event expressing their opposing beliefs.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yoda and Darth Vader balloons
Yoda and Darth Vader balloons are among the new additions to Taste N Glow
Brad Utegaard
Hiker from Wausau found dead at state park in New Mexico
Festivals across central and north central Wisconsin attract tourists
Economic impact of weekend festivals in central and north central Wisconsin
Multiple departments respond to a fire in Combined Locks. July 8, 2022.
Firefighters continue to battle Combined Locks warehouse fire
Law enforcement sources say officers found the suspect, 35-year-old James Burrios, in a nearby...
Woman wakes up to strange man in bedroom; then he starts taking off his clothes

Latest News

Wausau Whitewater recreational release
Kayakers take on the waves at a Whitewater kayaking event in Wausau
Growlers vs. Woodchucks
Growlers vs. Woodchucks
Wausau Whitewater Recreational Release
Wausau Whitewater Recreational Release
Scattered showers & storms through midnight, then some clouds overnight.
First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms