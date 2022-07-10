Woodchucks make history with staggering 23 runs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks continued their win streak tonight with a record-breaking 23-5 thrilling win over the Kalamazoo Growlers.

The Chucks were led defensively by Ben Abernathy (UAB) pitching a scoreless full six innings, followed by the Chucks offense scoring an imposing 23 runs off of 15 hits, two of which were home runs hit by Ryan Sepede (BYU).

The Woodchucks started off their historic night with two runs in the bottom of the 1st inning after Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston) slammed a double to center field, scoring Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State) and Mark Shallenberger (Evansville).

After an exhilarating six run 3rd inning that included a three-run triple by Dorraugh, Sepede got down to business with his first home run of the game in the fifth. After a few innings of silence, the Chucks came back for more.

Following a plethora of walks given up by the Growler’s pitching staff, the Woodchucks scored ten runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give them a record setting score of 23-0. Zach Levenson (Miami) smashed a double to left field, which scored two, followed by a second Sepede home run. A single by Brent Widder (Evansville) would drive in the last run of the game for the Chucks, with Camden Janik (Illinois) scoring the record breaking 23rd run of the game.

The Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park tomorrow, July 11th at 6:35pm to take on the Kalamazoo Growlers again. Tomorrow’s game is a Bang for Your Buck Night and is the Mosinee Youth Baseball Night! Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715.845.5055.

