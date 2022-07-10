Woodchucks crush Mallards to sweep series

WAUSAU, Wis. - The Wausau Woodchucks (2-2) demolished the Madison Mallards (1-3) for the second night in a row in a thrilling high-scoring game with a final score of 17-8 to take the series.

A combination of Chucks bats being on fire with 17 hits and three massive home runs plus a strong defense led the team to victory, continuing to capitalize on their momentum as they push to rise to the top of the division in the second half of the season.

Brent Widder (Evansville) got the party started for the Woodchucks with a home run in the bottom of the first over the left field wall to plate the first run of the game.

Nik Levenstein (North Georgia) kept the crowd alive in the 3rd inning with a three run home run to dead center field, scoring Zach Levenson (Miami) and Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston). The Chucks scored five runs to follow in the 4th inning, coming mainly from bases-loaded walks by the Mallards pitcher to launch the Chucks back into the lead with a score of 11-6.

Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State) joined the home run derby with a three run shot in the bottom of the 5th inning to score the last three runs of the game for the Woodchucks, who battled through position player pitching for the rest of the night to close out the game with a final score of 17-8.

The Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park tomorrow, July 10th at1:05pm to take on the Kalamazoo Growlers.

