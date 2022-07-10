News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Despite the fact that both consumers and retailers aren’t always happy with self-checkout, it’s a trend that is here to stay.

Retail analysts say COVID-19 hastened the growth of self-checkout as customers avoided interactions with cashiers. The labor shortage is also responsible for its rise.

Of shoppers surveyed last year, 67% said they had issues with self-checkout. The service now accounts for 29% of grocery sales.

For retailers, self-checkout hasn’t saved as much money as anticipated, with the increase in losses due to error or theft.

Still, Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are pilot testing stores that only offer self-checkout.

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Utegaard
Hiker from Wausau found dead at state park in New Mexico
Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges
Merrill mom sentenced to 4 years prison in toddler’s death
Ralph Stalesky
UPDATE: Statewide alert issued for man possibly headed to Boulder Junction is canceled
Yoda and Darth Vader balloons
Yoda and Darth Vader balloons are among the new additions to Taste N Glow
David Anselmo listens to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing after shooting...
Wausau man convicted of shooting friend in 2019 gets 8 years prison

Latest News

Woodchucks crush Mallards to sweep series
Woodchucks crush Mallards to sweep series
Sun mixed with some clouds and breezy on Sunday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Breezy end to the weekend, risks of showers & storms in the days ahead
Sun along with afternoon clouds Sunday, breezy & warmer. Scattered showers and storms possible...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
2022 Iola Car Show and Swap Meet
Iola Car Show hosts 50th anniversary