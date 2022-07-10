Iola Car Show hosts 50th anniversary

IOLA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Iola Car Show and Swap Meet is celebrating its 50th-anniversary show this weekend. The Iola Car Show is the largest car show in the state. The first car show in Iola began back in 1972.

“And since that time it’s just been a bucket list, must-see event for anybody who’s into cars or collecting,” said Joe Opperman, the Executive Director of the Iola Car Show.

The event has grown so much that organizers are expecting a high turnout.

“We’re in a town of about 1,000 people and we’re expecting an excess of 120,000 guests over these 3 days,” said Opperman.

There are over 2,000 custom cars displayed on a 200-acre area in Iola.

“Separate from that we’ve got probably 500 cars for sale in the car corral,” said Opperman.

Vintage cars in a variety of colors were on display for people to check out.

“We’ve got a ton of pre-war cars, which is pre-1940 early 1900s. Those are very rare obviously and muscle cars. Muscle cars are probably the core,” said Opperman.

The event is more than a car show. It’s also a swap meet.

“So we’ve got 4,000 swap spaces which is just insane. I mean it takes up 80 acres of straight swap vendors,” said Opperman.

The Iola Car Show brings in so many people that the executive director said it has a noticeable impact on the Central Wisconsin economy.

“We recently had an economic impact study done by the central Wisconsin economy and they determined that the impact of the show annually on Waupaca county and the 6 connected counties are between 25 and 30 million dollars of spending,” said Opperman.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.