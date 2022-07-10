News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Sun mixing with clouds, chances for storms

Increasing clouds on Sunday with a chance of scattered showers or storms late day or Sunday night with a cold front.
Sun mixing with clouds. A chance of showers or storms later in the day and at night.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be fading as the day goes along on Sunday with clouds a bit more common by the mid to late afternoon, especially in the northern half of the area. Scattered showers and storms are possible later Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, especially north of Highway 29. There is a chance of a strong storm NW of Wausau and Rhinelander, with gusty winds and downpours the main threats. A breezy and slightly warmer Sunday with afternoon readings topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Strong storms could affect parts of the area this afternoon into this evening.
Isolated showers or storms are possible by early evening.
Showers and storms will be affecting parts of the Northwoods Sunday evening.
Showers and storms with a cold front will impact parts of the area tonight.
Mostly cloudy Sunday night as a cold front rolls through the region overnight. Showers and scattered storms are possible. Lows by Monday morning in the mid 60s.

Monday features more times of clouds than sunshine with instability scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon into the early evening. Highs are in the upper 70s to around 80. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with a continued chance of showers or storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Some showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon into the evening.
Dry and seasonably warm mid-week for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs Wednesday are in the upper 70s, rising to the low 80s on Thursday.

The next risk of showers/storms is Thursday night into Friday morning with a warm front. Once the wet weather exits Friday morning, clouds break for some sunshine. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the mid 80s. The upcoming weekend has a fair amount of sunshine, warm, and humid conditions on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny next Sunday, July 17th with a chance of storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Daytime highs will be near or slightly above average this week.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

