First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms
Keep the umbrella handy! More opportunities for showers and scattered storms to start the week.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front will be tracking east Sunday night into early Monday. Ahead of the front, scattered showers and storms are expected. There is a chance of strong storms in parts of the area Sunday night with downpours, gusty winds, and lightning being the main threats. The wet weather is forecast to taper off after midnight with a mostly cloudy overnight. Lows by Monday morning in the mid 60s.
Monday features more times of clouds than sunshine with instability scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon into the early evening. Highs are in the upper 70s to around 80. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with scattered afternoon showers or storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Dry and seasonably warm mid-week for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs Wednesday are in the upper 70s, rising to the low 80s on Thursday.
The next risk of showers/storms is Thursday night into Friday morning with a warm front. Once the wet weather exits Friday morning, clouds break for some sunshine. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the mid 80s. The upcoming weekend has some sun on Saturday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy next Sunday, July 17th, and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
