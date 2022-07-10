First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front will be tracking east Sunday night into early Monday. Ahead of the front, scattered showers and storms are expected. There is a chance of strong storms in parts of the area Sunday night with downpours, gusty winds, and lightning being the main threats. The wet weather is forecast to taper off after midnight with a mostly cloudy overnight. Lows by Monday morning in the mid 60s.

Showers and storms will affect parts of the area this evening. (WSAW)

Scattered showers & storms are possible ahead of a cold front. (WSAW)

Monday features more times of clouds than sunshine with instability scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon into the early evening. Highs are in the upper 70s to around 80. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with scattered afternoon showers or storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Afternoon showers and storms are expected on Monday. (WSAW)

Afternoon scattered showers and storms are possible on Tuesday. (WSAW)

Humid on Monday, then more comfortable conditions leading to mid-week. Higher dew points return late week. (WSAW)

Dry and seasonably warm mid-week for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs Wednesday are in the upper 70s, rising to the low 80s on Thursday.

Morning showers and scattered storms possible on Friday during the morning. (WSAW)

The next risk of showers/storms is Thursday night into Friday morning with a warm front. Once the wet weather exits Friday morning, clouds break for some sunshine. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the mid 80s. The upcoming weekend has some sun on Saturday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy next Sunday, July 17th, and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Daytime highs will be near or above average for the week ahead. (WSAW)

