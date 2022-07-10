Burnes and Hader named All-Stars for Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A pair of Brewers are headed back to the All-Star Game. Pitchers Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader will represent the Crew at the ‘Midsummer Classic’ later this month in Los Angeles.

Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, will be making his second-straight All-Star Game appearance. The starter leads the National League in strikeouts and is top ten in MLB in ERA with a 2.20.

For Hader, he earns his fourth all-star selection, a record for Brewers pitchers. The Milwaukee closer leads all of baseball in saves with 26. In 30 appearances, he’s given up just six runs this year.

The MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 19.

