Yoda and Darth Vader balloons are among the new additions to Taste N Glow

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taste N Glow Balloon Fest is back for its second year at the Wausau Grass Drags July 8-10.

The event boasts 12 more balloons than they had last year, including two from Belgium in the shape of Darth Vader and Yoda.

“We unveiled them last night and the crowd was just in awe,” said organizer Nancy Woller.

She and her husband Steve first saw the balloons at a festival in Albuquerque and were determined to make them a part of Taste N Glow.

The balloons even have a fan base that dresses up as characters from the Star Wars movies at various festivals around the country.

“These guys, they love to dress in costume, and they’re very realistic,” Woller said.

The balloons will be making scheduled flights Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 a.m. and Saturday at 6:30 p.m.  There is also a balloon glow on the grounds Saturday at 9:00 p.m..

