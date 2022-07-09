News and First Alert Weather App
At least two dead in Milwaukee grocery store shooting

Crime tape generic(Matt Rourke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office told our partner station, WISN, two people were fatally shot at a grocery store Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at El Rey grocery store along Cesar Chavez Drive.

WISN reports that police say a man came into the store, creating a disturbance and two security guards chased him into the parking lot.

Police say the man shot at the guards, with one of the guards shooting back.

One of the security guards and the man they chased were both shot, and did not survive.

Police say a Woman bystander was also minorly injured in the crossfire.

One witness who was inside the store said, “a man came inside yelling and a security guard got him out, he followed him to the parking lot about 5 minutes went by and then I just heard gunshots.”

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

WISN has a crew on scene working to gather more information.

