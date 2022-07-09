News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Breezy end to the weekend, risks of showers & storms in the days ahead

Tranquil Saturday night and dry on Sunday with a noticeable breeze. Chances of showers or storms Sunday night into Monday.
Sun mixed with some clouds and breezy on Sunday afternoon.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It has been a fantastic Saturday weather-wise in North Central Wisconsin, certainly great weather to check out the various events happening locally. The pleasant conditions will stick around for Saturday evening and night with a partly cloudy to clear sky. Lows by daybreak on Sunday are in the low to mid 50s.

Pretty nice weather on Sunday as the event wraps up west of Wausau.
Great weather to check out the afternoon game on Sunday at Athletic Park.
Winds should be light enough on Sunday morning for the last balloon liftoff at the Taste N Glow event taking place just outside of Wausau. Winds should range from 5-10 mph from just after daybreak to late morning. Sunshine will mix with some clouds and it will be a breezier afternoon. Highs Sunday are in the low to mid 80s.

A chance of strong storms west of Wausau later Sunday night into early Monday morning.
A cold front could spark some showers or storms Sunday night.
A cold front will work east toward the Badger State later Sunday evening into early Monday morning. There is a chance of scattered showers or storms, but the risk of severe storms is low. No less, downpours and brief gusty winds, along with some lightning is possible. Lows by morning Monday in the low to mid 60s. Clouds are more common than sun Monday with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs are in the upper 70s to around 80.

In the of the cold front, some sunshine is expected Monday morning.
Some showers or storms are possible Monday afternoon into the evneing.
A few showers or a storm are possible Monday evening.
There will be some sunshine Tuesday but also a continued chance for showers or a storm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Dry for Wednesday and Thursday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs are in the upper 70s Wednesday, while in the low 80s Thursday.

Daytime temps will peak in the upper 70s to mid 80s in the next few days.
More humid by the end of the week for Friday and next Saturday, July 16th. Partly sunny with chances for showers or scattered storms. Highs in the low 80s Friday, and in the mid 80s on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

