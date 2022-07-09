Economic impact of weekend festivals in central and north central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The second weekend in July is one of the busiest weekends of the summer. Three major events are drawing in thousands of tourists to the central and north-central Wisconsin area.

The Taste N Glow Balloon Fest, the Hodag Country Festival, and the Iola Car Show are a few of the events expected to attract visitors. This is the first year COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted for all of these events.

“Last year we expected, or we had, over 60,000 people. This year, we’re expecting 60-80,000 and event probably more than that,” said Jodi Maguire, the director of operations for the Wausau Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Taste N Glow is one of the largest festivals in Marathon County. The turnout for this year’s event is expected to top last year’s.

“And not just to the vendors here, but the whole marathon county so that would be our restaurants, our gas stations, our hotels so it’s a huge impact to our county,” said Maguire.

The Hodag Country Festival is in its 44th year and continues to be a big boost to the Northwoods. The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce said they’ve seen an uptick in tourism spending in Oneida County.

“You know they’re patronizing local restaurants, they’re going to the local stores making purchases for their campsites. They’re hitting up the gas on their way in and out of town,” said Lauren Sackett, the executive director for the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Iola Car Show was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but in 2021, the event saw an increase in visitors. This year is expected to bring in more people and more money.

“So we have about 250 hotel rooms in Waupaca. We know that those are full,” said Mitch Swenson, the VP of tourism for the Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce said a noticeable increase in traffic in the area is a sign of more people coming to town for the event.

“We know that a lot of campsites are full at the campgrounds. We know that a lot of bed and breakfast rooms and vacation rental cottages are full,” said Swenson.

