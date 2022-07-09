News and First Alert Weather App
Big early innings propel Woodchucks past Mallards

Mark Shallenberger tripled and homered in the win
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After getting swept in their past two games at the hands of the Rafters, the Woodchucks bounced back in a big way Friday night, topping the Madison Mallards 6-8.

The crucial moments in the game came early for the Chucks. After back-to-back runners reached in the first, Mark Shallenberger tripled down the right field line to bring in a pair of runs to start the scoring. In the very next at-bat, Zach Levenson kept the line moving with a towering two-run home run to left to make it 4-0.

The Mallards got one run across in the top half of the second, but in the bottom of the inning Shallenberger answered the call again. Once again with two runners on, Shallenberger powered a home run to right-center to give Wausau a 7-1 lead.

The Woodchucks would make it close, but win 8-6.

Game two of the series is Saturday night at Athletic Park. First pitch is at 6:05 pm.

