Approximately 67 departments assisted in Combined Locks warehouse fire

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Combined Locks Public Safety Facebook page posted an update on the warehouse fire that started Friday morning.

Officials said there were approximately nine engines, 25 tankers, and three ladder trucks on scene. Around 67 departments came to aid the Combined Locks Fire Department. Robert Olson, Emergency Management Specialist of Outagamie County, said more than 700 emergency responders were on scene.

Due to the size of the building, contents, and the amount of fuel, a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was used to bring over a large amount of resources to the scene.

The municipal water system was not able to keep up with the water demand at the scene.

A fill site was set up at Kimberly Boat Launch at Sunset Park, where water was shuttled to the scene and unloaded into portable tanks.

Unmanned master streams were deployed to keep the fire doors and walls cool to prevent further spread.

Authorities say additional teams were requested for the overnight hours to continuously suppress the fire, allowing the first responding crews to rest before coming back to fight it again Saturday morning.

Emergency crews are still on scene, and it will be a multiple day effort according to Fire Chief Ken Wiedenbauer.

It is not currently known what caused the fire, but investigators believe it is not intentional.

-----THE PREVIOUS STORY-----

Officials in Combined Locks are asking people to voluntarily evacuate near the scene of a large warehouse fire.

The scene is located at Warehouse Specialists at 100 Prospect Street.

Village officials say there is a lot of smoke in the area, and as wind subsides the smoke will get heavier.

“Officials are asking residents to voluntarily evacuate for the next couple of days. At a minimum, residents in the vicinity are reminded to keep their windows and vents closed. The public is asked to stay away from the area to avoid interruption and distraction to the firefighting efforts,” reads a statement from the Village.

Crews from over 13 departments have been fighting the fire. The warehouse stores large paper bales for a mill.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says there are no environmental issues at this time.

There are no reports of injuries.

Combined Locks Public Safety says Prospect Street, Kimberly Avenue and Darboy Road are closed to traffic.

Crews are shuttling water from Sunset Park Boat landing. That means Kimberly Avenue will be busy with fire trucks.

The call came in at about 10:25 a.m. An employee reported the fire and everyone evacuated safely.

Tom Dercks lives across the road from the warehouse and he called firefighters after noticing a small fire.

“I went up to the dollar store and iI came back, and I got back over here and I seen the flames shoot right up,” Dercks said.

Dercks neighbor Justin Krueger smelled smoke and when he looked outside his window couldn’t believe the blaze.

“I thought for sure that this house was going to light on fire. They were able to save it with three different hoses the whole time. Keeping water on that fire to keep this house from going up in flames, I’m really impressed that it was able to be saved,” Krueger said.

Some nearby residents were concerned of the heavy smoke coming from the fire.

“I’m just surprised no one has evacuated with the smoke, seeing it from my home,” Patti Stapleton said.

Crews will be working overnight and possibly through the weekend to fight the fire.

The village says the firefighting effort will be noisy.

“It’s awesome to see all of the help from different fire departments come here,” Stapleton said.

Dercks says he’s impressed by the effort of the fire agencies. “It’s well taken care of, they’re doing a good job.”

A dozen local agencies continue to fight a large fire at Warehouse Specialist in Combined locks. The call was fist made about he fire at 10:25 a.m.



Officials say this is a sad day, as WS has been in Combined Locks since 1966 pic.twitter.com/TmPaJYfxuC — Kailin Schumacher (@Kailin_WBAY) July 8, 2022

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Combined Locks warehouse fire (WBAY)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.