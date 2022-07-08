News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person, dealing critical a defeat to Democrats in the battleground state.

The court did not address in its Friday ruling whether anyone other than the voter can return his or her own ballot by mail. Election officials and others argued that drop boxes are a secure and convenient way for voters to return ballots.

The decision sets absentee ballot rules for the Aug. 9 primary and the fall election; Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers are seeking reelection in key races.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Stalesky
UPDATE: Statewide alert issued for man possibly headed to Boulder Junction is canceled
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in lake located in Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties
Sheila A. Sigmund
Authorities say woman last seen June 21 found safe
Statewide total up to 20, after the National Weather Service confirmed a 13th tornado near...
An additional tornado confirmed in Wisconsin from June 15, 2022 severe weather event
Keagen and his dad, Jeremy
The Jirschele baseball legacy