Wisconsin announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin announced on Friday the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame Class, featuring 11 athletes, staff and supporters.

“The UW Athletic Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors we can bestow upon our athletes, staff and supporters and this announcement is worthy of celebration,” UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said. “Having been a recipient of this honor myself, it was even more gratifying to make the calls and notify these individuals as the athletic director. These 11 represent the best of the Badgers and their contributions go far beyond their athletic successes. I’m thrilled for the inductees and their families.”

UW will hold their induction ceremony on Friday, September 9 at the Hamel Music Center on Wisconsin’s campus. The inductees will also be recognized during the Washington State football game on Saturday, September 10 at Camp Randall Stadium.

2022 UW Hall of Fame Class (wording given by the UW athletic department):

Contemporary Era:

Laura Abbinante – Volleyball (1993-1996)

• Named Second-Team All-American in 1996 (just the second All-American in program history)

• Former all-time UW career assist leader (5,833); ranks 4th in career assists per set (12.38), 10th in career digs (1246), and 7th in career service aces (133)

• Aided the Badgers to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 showing in 1996

• Led the Badgers to the 1995 NIVC National Championship

Travis Beckum – Football (2005-2008)

• Consensus First-Team All-Big Ten selection and Mackey Award Finalist (for college football’s most outstanding tight end) in 2007

• Led the nation in receiving yards for a tight end as a junior; 75 catches were the most by a tight end in school history

• Ranked 5th in school history in receptions and receiving yards and 3rd for receptions in a single season

• Drafted by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft and winner of Super Bowl XLVI

Hilary Knight – Hockey (2008-2012)

• All-time leading scorer at UW with 262 career points and 143 career goals

• Four-time Olympian, winning gold in 2018 and three silvers in 2010, 2014, and 2022

• Two-time NCAA Champion (2009 and 2011)

• Three-time Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Top-10 Finalist

Jim Lemon – Golf (1998-2001)

• Team captain for the Badgers from 1998-2001

• Member of the PGA Tour Canada from 2003-2015, where he competed in more than 40 tour events and accomplished 12 top-25 tournament finishes

• Served as Player Director to the Canadian Tour from 2008-2013

• Reinstated amateur status in 2016 qualifying and competing in the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships (2017 and 2018)

Erica Palmer – Cross Country/Track & Field (1998-2001)

• 1999 NCAA Cross Country Champion; 1999 and 2000 Big Ten Cross Country Champion

• 1999-2000 Wisconsin Female Athlete of the Year

• 1999 and 2000 Big Ten Cross Country Athlete of the Year

• Four-time All-American and Big Ten Champion in track

Gary Suter - Hockey (1983-1985)

• Member of the 1977 NCAA Championship team

• 1989 Stanley Cup Champion with the Calgary Flames

• 2011 and 2016 inductee into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame (inducted in 2016 as a member of the 1996 U.S. World Cup of Hockey team)

• Two-time Olympian in 1998 and 2002, winning silver in 2002

Jordan Taylor – Basketball (2009-2012)

• Just the second Badger to earn multiple AP All-America honors

• Finished his career ranked 7th on UW’s all-time scoring list (1,533 career points), 2nd in assists (464), and 4th in minutes played (3,950)

• Set NCAA record for career assist-to-turnover ratio (3.01; 464 assists to 154 turnovers)

• Became just 8th player in Big Ten history with 1,500 points, 400 rebounds, 450 assists

Reggie Torian - Football (1994-1995) and Track & Field (1994-1997)

• 1997 NCAA Outdoor Champion in the 110-meter high hurdles

• Silver medalist in the 60-meter hurdles at the 1999 World Indoor Championships

• Three-time Big Ten Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year

• Five-time All-American and nine-time Big Ten Champion

Heritage Era:

Carl Silvestri – Football (1962-1964)

• Voted team MVP in 1964, playing both running back and defensive back

• Two-way starter for the Badgers, leading the 1964 team in both rushing yards and interceptions

• Career rushing statistics of 5.2 yards per carry, including 6.2 yards per carry on the 1962 Big Ten Championship team

• Played in the National Football League for the St. Louis Cardinals (1965) and the Atlanta Falcons (1966-1967) as a defensive back

Coach/Administration:

Cheryl Bailey – Associate Athletic Director for Sports Administration (1990-2005)

• Served as lead administrator in bringing the UW Athletic Department into gender equity compliance with the Office of Civil Rights

• Brought a number of high-profile NCAA events to campus including the Division I Volleyball Championships (1993, 1998), the Division I Women’s Golf Championship (1998), the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey tournament (2006), as well as other NCAA qualifying events

• Gave UW Athletics a voice on numerous NCAA committees including Chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and as a member of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Executive Committee

• Following her tenure at UW Athletics, was named the General Manager of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team for the medal winning 2007 (bronze) and 2011 (silver) FIFA World Cup teams and the gold medal winning 2008 Olympic team

Special Service:

Monsignor Michael Burke

• Affectionately known as “Father Mike”, he for more than four decades, served as counselor, mentor and friend to hundreds of Wisconsin football players, coaches, staff and families.

• A two-time recipient of the Captains’ Cup, presented annually to an individual who has shown tremendous dedication and unselfish commitment toward the betterment of the football program

• Received the Pat O’Dea Award in appreciation of service to the UW Athletic Department from the Madison Sports Hall of Fame Club in 2003

• “Father Mike Burke Football Scholarship” established by UW football alumni and friends in 2022 in honor of Father Mike Burke and is awarded annually to a former walk-on

