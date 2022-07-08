News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Rafters continue dominance over Woodchucks with 11-5 win

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters continued their winning ways over the Wausau Woodchucks with an 11-5 win at Athletic Park on Thursday. The Rafters are now 7-1 against the Woodchucks this year.

The Rafters didn’t waste any time scoring, driving in two runs on back-to-back doubles from Harry Owen and Garrett Broussard. They added one more in the second inning on a Ben Ross double play.

Already up 3-0, Nate Nankil recorded his first hit of the summer, which was a two-run home run in the third inning to put the Rafters up 5-0. He added another home run in the ninth inning.

The Woodchucks drove in a pair on a Ben Abernathy double and Brent Widder groundout, but the Rafters offense would break out and claim the 11-5 win.

The Woodchucks will stay at home and host the Madison Mallards on Friday at 6:35 pm, while the Rafters will head to Rockford, Illinois for a matchup with the Rivets at 6:35 pm.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in lake located in Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties
Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
New restaurant, Osso Buco now open Weston
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
Ralph Stalesky
UPDATE: Statewide alert issued for man possibly headed to Boulder Junction is canceled
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting

Latest News

Rafters vs Woodchucks 7/7/2022
Rafters vs Woodchucks 7/7/2022
Keagen and his dad, Jeremy
The Jirschele baseball legacy
Woodchucks Vs Rafters 7/6/2022
Woodchucks Vs Rafters 7/6/2022
Ben Ross scores the first run of the game for the Rafters against the Woodchucks.
Rafters win pitching duel over Woodchucks, 2-1