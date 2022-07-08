Rafters continue dominance over Woodchucks with 11-5 win

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters continued their winning ways over the Wausau Woodchucks with an 11-5 win at Athletic Park on Thursday. The Rafters are now 7-1 against the Woodchucks this year.

The Rafters didn’t waste any time scoring, driving in two runs on back-to-back doubles from Harry Owen and Garrett Broussard. They added one more in the second inning on a Ben Ross double play.

Already up 3-0, Nate Nankil recorded his first hit of the summer, which was a two-run home run in the third inning to put the Rafters up 5-0. He added another home run in the ninth inning.

The Woodchucks drove in a pair on a Ben Abernathy double and Brent Widder groundout, but the Rafters offense would break out and claim the 11-5 win.

The Woodchucks will stay at home and host the Madison Mallards on Friday at 6:35 pm, while the Rafters will head to Rockford, Illinois for a matchup with the Rivets at 6:35 pm.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.