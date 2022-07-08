Merrill mom sentenced in son’s death

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A Merrill mom is sentenced following the death of her 16-month-old son and will spend four years in prison.

Amber Boyd reached a plea deal to avoid a jury trial in March . She was sentenced Thursday to 4 years in prison, and credited with 415 days already spent in federal custody.

Investigators say the boys death was the result of several things, but ultimately ruled it a neglect case. The autopsy findings noted 70-80 lesions on the boy’s body. Toxicology showed methamphetamine was in the boy’s system.

Boyd will also spend six years on extended supervision.

The boys father, Cody Robertson, is also charged. He will return to court later this month.

