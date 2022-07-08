News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

‘I don’t think I’m nuts’: Man plans to push peanut (with his nose) 13 miles to mountain peak

A Colorado man is planning to join a unique club by pushing a peanut to the top of a summit in the Rocky Mountains. (Source: KRDO)
By Spencer Soicher
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado man is getting ready to push a peanut with his nose to the top of a mountain peak while joining a unique club if he’s able to make it to the summit.

Bob Salem will attempt the feat on Saturday up to Pikes Peak, the highest summit of the southern Front Range of the Rocky Mountains.

“I don’t think I’m nuts. I think I’m eccentrically challenged,” Salem said.

He’s just cracking his way into an odd and exclusive club: The Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher Club.

“I’ll be the fourth,” Salem said.

The club started as a bar bet in 1929, and Salem is trying to be the first person since a rockabilly star did it 60 years ago.

“I like the weird and the strange. I love local stuff,” Salem said.

Salem must reach the summit in under eight days to be the fastest. He said he plans to get to the top in three days with his own original plan and a few snacks.

“Peanuts will probably be one of my snacks,” Salem said.

Salem also said he would be raising money for a homeless charity he supports while taking on the challenge.

Copyright 2022 KRDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Stalesky
UPDATE: Statewide alert issued for man possibly headed to Boulder Junction is canceled
Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges
Merrill mom sentenced to 4 years prison in toddler’s death
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in lake located in Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties
Sheila A. Sigmund
Authorities say woman last seen June 21 found safe
Statewide total up to 20, after the National Weather Service confirmed a 13th tornado near...
An additional tornado confirmed in Wisconsin from June 15, 2022 severe weather event

Latest News

Discussing abortion rights action, Biden talks about a reported case where a 10-year-old Ohio...
Biden on abortion rights: 10-year-old rape victim forced to travel out of state
The male and female cubs were born on June 30 to the same parents.
CUTE ALERT: Nashville Zoo welcomes leopard cub twins
Kristopher Ellis
Gov. Evers appoints Kristopher Ellis as Lincoln County District Attorney
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Friday will visit the Central Intelligence Agency to...
Biden to visit CIA as intelligence plays key role in Ukraine
FILE - Mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio...
Report finds ‘unnecessary’ force by agents at Rio Grande