Gov. Evers appoints Kristopher Ellis as Lincoln County District Attorney

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Kristopher Ellis to serve as Lincoln County District Attorney.

Gov. Evers’ appointment fills a vacancy created by District Attorney Galen Bayne-Allison’s election to the Lincoln County Circuit Court. Ellis will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.

“Kristopher Ellis has demonstrated he has the knowledge, temperament, and ability to help reduce crime and make our communities safer,” said Gov. Evers. “He is committed to working to ensure Lincoln County is a great place to live, work, and raise a family, which will make him an excellent district attorney.”

Ellis has been an assistant district attorney in Lincoln County since June.

For nearly four years prior, he served as an assistant state public defender in Merrill, representing clients in both Price and Lincoln counties.

