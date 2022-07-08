News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Gov. Evers appoints Kristopher Ellis as Lincoln County District Attorney

Kristopher Ellis
Kristopher Ellis(State of Wisconsin)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Kristopher Ellis to serve as Lincoln County District Attorney.

Gov. Evers’ appointment fills a vacancy created by District Attorney Galen Bayne-Allison’s election to the Lincoln County Circuit Court. Ellis will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.

“Kristopher Ellis has demonstrated he has the knowledge, temperament, and ability to help reduce crime and make our communities safer,” said Gov. Evers. “He is committed to working to ensure Lincoln County is a great place to live, work, and raise a family, which will make him an excellent district attorney.”

Ellis has been an assistant district attorney in Lincoln County since June.

For nearly four years prior, he served as an assistant state public defender in Merrill, representing clients in both Price and Lincoln counties.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Stalesky
UPDATE: Statewide alert issued for man possibly headed to Boulder Junction is canceled
Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges
Merrill mom sentenced to 4 years prison in toddler’s death
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in lake located in Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties
Sheila A. Sigmund
Authorities say woman last seen June 21 found safe
Statewide total up to 20, after the National Weather Service confirmed a 13th tornado near...
An additional tornado confirmed in Wisconsin from June 15, 2022 severe weather event

Latest News

A fair amount of sunshine on tap for the weekend.
First Alert Weather: Great weather ahead for the weekend
Clouds breaking for afternoon sun. A great weekend weather-wise with a fair amount of sun and...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes
Rear View Of Hispanic Family On Cycle Ride In Countryside
Community bike ride aims to raise funds for Boys & Girls Club of Portage County