First Thursdays brings expanded hours to Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is giving people the chance to enjoy its exhibits and grounds until 7:30 p.m. instead of their normal 4:00 p.m. closing time on the first Thursday of each month.

“It’s just an opportunity in addition to the weekends for people who may be working to come during an evening,” said Marketing and Communications Manager Amy Beck.

There are several different areas to enjoy the art and atmosphere, including two lawns, a rooftop sculpture garden, and various galleries.

“What you see in the outdoor spaces is designed to have plantings and planters that echo edible plants that are echoed in the summer exhibition ‘Abundant Future,” Beck said.

The museum brings in rotating exhibitions at least four times a year. They’re inspired by nationally recognized museums, but this year’s offering seems uniquely suited to the Wisconsin lifestyle.

“It is featuring the diversity of garden, farm and field. So it’s showcasing botanical artwork of plants grown for clothing, healing, and food,” Beck said.

First Thursdays also feature yoga on the sculpture lawn at 5:30 p.m., so there are a lot of different ways to enjoy what they have to offer this summer.

“You can stop in for a half-hour at lunchtime and enjoy a quick overview of things and then come back and spend a couple of hours on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon,” Beck said.

