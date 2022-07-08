News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Wet start to Friday, dry and sunny by the afternoon and through the weekend

Less muggy for the weekend with dry summer-like weather
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some much needed rain falling in parts of North-Central Wisconsin early Friday morning. A cold front is dropping south of HWY 29, triggering some isolated thunderstorms. The heaviest rain will fall within isolated thunderstorms. Participation will move south with the front and clear the area for the much of Friday afternoon. A summer-like but low humidity weekend is ahead prior to the next weather maker at the start of the upcoming work week.

A cold front dropping south Friday triggering isolated thunderstorms and scattered rain showers in the area. The front is also pushing out humidity and pushing in cooler air to the area.(WSAW)
Light rain showers south of HWY 29 through mid-morning Friday(WSAW)

Cool air from the north will filter into the area as the cold front moves south Friday morning. Humidity values will drop as well, and feel comfortable by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The second half of Friday will feature great conditions if you plan to spend time outside. Clouds will clear and lead to some sunshine during the second half of the day. Saturday is another great day to spend outside with a fair amount of sun and daytime temps rising into the low 80s. Much of the same for Sunday, with humidity values increasing into Sunday evening.

Comfy weather conditions for the weekend ahead. Turning humid again by next week.(WSAW)
Rain Friday morning will clear and lead to sunny skies by the afternoon. Staying sunny throughout the weekend.(WSAW)

The next weather maker could make an appearance as early as Sunday afternoon depending on the arrival of a frontal system. Isolated thunderstorms will likely arrive by late Sunday in the Northwoods. Chance for showers and storms on Monday, with some areas picking up moderate rainfall. Highs on Monday are in the mid 80s, slipping back to the upper 70s Tuesday and around 80 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

