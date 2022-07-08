News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Great weather ahead for the weekend

More sunshine on tap to wrap up Friday and the dry weather will stick around for Saturday into Sunday.
Clouds to some sunshine for Friday afternoon. Great weather on tap for the weekend with comfortably warm conditions.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Appreciable rain fell early Friday morning in parts of the region from south of Highway 64 to north of Highway 153, which included locations from the Clark/Marathon County line east through Marathon County into Shawano County, with rainfall of 1-2″, and locally higher amounts over 3″ in Dorchester and Abbotsford. The rest of the region to the north picked up anywhere from a trace to .10″ and also amounts under .25″ in the rest of Central Wisconsin. Clouds breaking for sunshine in Central Wisconsin for the afternoon, while staying bright in the Northwoods with temps topping out in the 70s.

Rainfall of 1-2" either side of Highway 29 with the highest totals over 3" near the...
Rainfall of 1-2" either side of Highway 29 with the highest totals over 3" near the Clark/Marathon County line.(WSAW)

Fine weather is on tap for the Wausau Woodchucks game Friday evening at Athletic Park with a mostly clear sky. Temps will be in the 70s at the start of the game, dipping back into the 60s by the end of the game and post-game fireworks. A good night to open up the window with temps by daybreak Saturday settling back in the low to mid 50s.

Great weather to catch the Woodchucks game this evening in Wausau.
Great weather to catch the Woodchucks game this evening in Wausau.(WSAW)
Mostly clear to clear and tranquil for the night into Saturday morning.
Mostly clear to clear and tranquil for the night into Saturday morning.(WSAW)

Abundant sunshine on Saturday, which means fantastic weather to head to Taste N’ Glow outside of Wausau, or Hodag up in Rhinelander. Afternoon readings rising into the mid to upper 70s.

A good deal of sunshine and nice for the 2nd Saturday of July.
A good deal of sunshine and nice for the 2nd Saturday of July.(WSAW)

Sunday has sunshine mixing with some clouds as the day goes along, but it should remain dry. Highs are in the low to mid 80s. The next cold front is forecast to head our way later Sunday night into Monday. There is a chance of strong storms Sunday night from Wausau onto the northwest. Any stronger storms could produce downpours, gusty winds, and perhaps small hail. Considerable cloudiness on Monday with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Comfortable conditions for most of the weekend, turning more humid later Sunday and for Monday.
Comfortable conditions for most of the weekend, turning more humid later Sunday and for Monday.(WSAW)
A cold front cold spark strong storms from Wausau onto the NW Sunday night.
A cold front cold spark strong storms from Wausau onto the NW Sunday night.(WSAW)

Partly sunny Thursday with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Another stretch of dry weather is then on the way for Wednesday, Thursday, and next Friday, July 15th. Highs in the upper 70s Thursday, low 80s on Friday, and in the mid 80s on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Stalesky
UPDATE: Statewide alert issued for man possibly headed to Boulder Junction is canceled
Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges
Merrill mom sentenced to 4 years prison in toddler’s death
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in lake located in Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties
Sheila A. Sigmund
Authorities say woman last seen June 21 found safe
Statewide total up to 20, after the National Weather Service confirmed a 13th tornado near...
An additional tornado confirmed in Wisconsin from June 15, 2022 severe weather event

Latest News

Clouds breaking for afternoon sun. A great weekend weather-wise with a fair amount of sun and...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Friday
Sunrise 7 Weather Friday
A nice Saturday with sunshine and warm. Chances of showers or storms Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Isolated ch. showers or storms into Thursday night, less humid leading into the weekend
Statewide total up to 20, after the National Weather Service confirmed a 13th tornado near...
An additional tornado confirmed in Wisconsin from June 15, 2022 severe weather event