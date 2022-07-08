First Alert Weather: Great weather ahead for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Appreciable rain fell early Friday morning in parts of the region from south of Highway 64 to north of Highway 153, which included locations from the Clark/Marathon County line east through Marathon County into Shawano County, with rainfall of 1-2″, and locally higher amounts over 3″ in Dorchester and Abbotsford. The rest of the region to the north picked up anywhere from a trace to .10″ and also amounts under .25″ in the rest of Central Wisconsin. Clouds breaking for sunshine in Central Wisconsin for the afternoon, while staying bright in the Northwoods with temps topping out in the 70s.

Rainfall of 1-2" either side of Highway 29 with the highest totals over 3" near the Clark/Marathon County line. (WSAW)

Fine weather is on tap for the Wausau Woodchucks game Friday evening at Athletic Park with a mostly clear sky. Temps will be in the 70s at the start of the game, dipping back into the 60s by the end of the game and post-game fireworks. A good night to open up the window with temps by daybreak Saturday settling back in the low to mid 50s.

Great weather to catch the Woodchucks game this evening in Wausau. (WSAW)

Mostly clear to clear and tranquil for the night into Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Abundant sunshine on Saturday, which means fantastic weather to head to Taste N’ Glow outside of Wausau, or Hodag up in Rhinelander. Afternoon readings rising into the mid to upper 70s.

A good deal of sunshine and nice for the 2nd Saturday of July. (WSAW)

Sunday has sunshine mixing with some clouds as the day goes along, but it should remain dry. Highs are in the low to mid 80s. The next cold front is forecast to head our way later Sunday night into Monday. There is a chance of strong storms Sunday night from Wausau onto the northwest. Any stronger storms could produce downpours, gusty winds, and perhaps small hail. Considerable cloudiness on Monday with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Comfortable conditions for most of the weekend, turning more humid later Sunday and for Monday. (WSAW)

A cold front cold spark strong storms from Wausau onto the NW Sunday night. (WSAW)

Partly sunny Thursday with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Another stretch of dry weather is then on the way for Wednesday, Thursday, and next Friday, July 15th. Highs in the upper 70s Thursday, low 80s on Friday, and in the mid 80s on Saturday.

