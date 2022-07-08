News and First Alert Weather App
Community bike ride aims to raise funds for Boys & Girls Club of Portage County

Rear View Of Hispanic Family On Cycle Ride In Countryside(Monkey Business Images | MGN)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A community bike ride in Stevens Point is looking for riders to take part in the annual Pedal Point Rally.

On Saturday, July 16 the Boys & Girls Club along with the Hostel Shoppe will host the 14th annual Pedal Point Rally. According to the Boys & Girls Club, 100% of the proceeds will go towards feeding meals daily, teaching life skills, and helping children through their daily challenges. The Boys & Girls Club serves five communities throughout Portage County.

The event is designed for riders of all abilities. In the past, organizers offered four ride routes including 60 miles, 20 miles, 13 miles, and a 4-mile family fun ride. This year, organizers are adding a new 40-mile ride.

“We have bounce houses food trucks, Portesi pizza lots of family-friendly activities. It will just be a fun event for everyone to be active and ride through beautiful Portage County,” said Director Resource Development & Marketing Boys and Girls Club of Portage County, Mikayla Kleifgen.

Over the past few years, the annual ride has raised over $30,000 to support Portage County children. Organizers hope to reach that goal again this year.

Saturday, July 16th- Main Event

  • 60 mile - 8:00 AM
  • 40 mile- 8:30 AM
  • 20 mile – 9:00 AM
  • 13 mile – 10:00 AM
  • 4 mile – 10:30 AM
  • Presentation – 12:00 PM
  • Lunch - 11:30 to 1:30 PM

To learn more about the in-person ride, a virtual ride, and an ice cream ride, click here.

