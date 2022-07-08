News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Body found in creek after wedding party reports weird smell, sheriff says

The Pickens County Coroner's Office after a body was found less than a mile from where a missing man was last seen. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man’s body was found in a South Carolina creek thanks to an observant wedding party.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, people attending a wedding reception called the sheriff’s office to report an unusual smell around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies arrived and searched a large, wooded area, where they found a man’s body along a creek bed.

Officials said the body was found less than a mile from the home of Francis Alward, a missing 80-year-old man, although the body has not yet been identified.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Stalesky
UPDATE: Statewide alert issued for man possibly headed to Boulder Junction is canceled
Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges
Merrill mom sentenced to 4 years prison in toddler’s death
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in lake located in Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties
Sheila A. Sigmund
Authorities say woman last seen June 21 found safe
Statewide total up to 20, after the National Weather Service confirmed a 13th tornado near...
An additional tornado confirmed in Wisconsin from June 15, 2022 severe weather event

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
US sending $400 million in military aid to Ukraine
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man on June 30 on charges of child...
Sheriff: Family was living at children’s museum in Nevada, weapons and marijuana found
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 1966, file photo, actor Larry Storch, one of the co-stars of "F Troop,"...
Larry Storch, zany Cpl. Agarn on TV’s ‘F Troop,’ dies at 99
The unemployment rate in June remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the Labor...
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy