WATCH: Body camera video shows dramatic rescue of 5 children, woman from apartment fire

Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Ind. (CNN) – Authorities in Indiana have released body camera video of a woman and five children being rescued from a burning apartment.

Several people were trapped by fire in an upstairs apartment early Sunday morning in Madison.

Officers with the Madison Police Department arrived quickly on the scene and encouraged the children to jump from the second story so they could catch them.

Two of the police officers were also experienced firefighters and helped battle the flames while the rescue was underway.

After five children jumped down safely, the officers caught an adult female leaping from the second-story window.

There were no serious injuries reported, only minor cuts and scrapes.

The cause of the apartment fire is under investigation.

