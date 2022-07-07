Statewide alert issued for man possibly headed to Boulder Junction

(WSAW) - An Illinois man last seen Wednesday afternoon may be traveling to Boulder Junction.

Authorities in McHenry County Illinois are asking the public to keep an eye out for Ralph Stalesky.

The 84-year-old may be driving a gray PT Cruiser with Illinois license plates.

Investigators said Stalesky left his home between noon- 4 p.m. He was at the South Wayne Mart Gas Station in South Wayne, WI, later that day and left going westbound.

He may be headed to Boulder Junction or Lake Mills.

If you see Stalesky, call 911 or the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department 815-338-2144.

