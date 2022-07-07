News and First Alert Weather App
Salvation Army Wausau gets new Majors

Salvation Army Wausau
Salvation Army Wausau(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Salvation Army of Wausau is welcoming two new Majors to lead the branch for the next few years.  Majors David and Marina Womack bring a wealth of experience to their new position.

“Even though the cultures are really different – we’ve been in inner-city cultures, we’ve been in Native American cultures, we’ve been in urban areas and rural areas,” David said.

Major Marina Womack says that’s taught them people are fundamentally the same no matter how much money you have.

“Even people with regular jobs and houses to live in have the need to be wanted, and needs that need to be fulfilled,” Marina said.

“What they want, they want to be happy, they want to be healthy.  They want to know when they get up in the morning they’re going to have a place to stay the next night,” David elaborated.

The Womacks say approaching everyone as an individual is their first tool in making their job successful.

“I’m a people person.  I like talking to people and finding out where they are and what makes them work,” Marina said.

They say they are enjoying the Wausau area so far and hope to stay in town for a long time.

“Being a Salvation Army officer is really a lifetime commitment.  We dedicate ourselves to it from the moment we’re commissioned to the time that we retire, but even beyond retirement, in whatever way we can serve.”

