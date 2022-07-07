Rafters win pitching duel over Woodchucks, 2-1

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters scored a pair of runs on mishaps by the Wausau Woodchucks in the first inning, and rode their pitching to a 2-1 win to open the second half of the Northwoods League season.

Sporting their cranberry crazies uniforms, the Rafters opened the scoring with back-to-back hits, the last from McKinley Erves driving in Ben Ross.

Then later in the inning after a runner reached via an error, Brent Widder threw a potential inning-ending double play ball into right field, scoring Erves.

Nick Torres took the 2-0 lead and ran with it, tossing four innings with one hit and two strikeouts. Josh Howitt came in after him to throw four innings with only one run allowed.

The Rafters will travel to Wausau to play the Woodchucks on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.