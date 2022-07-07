News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Rafters win pitching duel over Woodchucks, 2-1

Ben Ross scores the first run of the game for the Rafters against the Woodchucks.
Ben Ross scores the first run of the game for the Rafters against the Woodchucks.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters scored a pair of runs on mishaps by the Wausau Woodchucks in the first inning, and rode their pitching to a 2-1 win to open the second half of the Northwoods League season.

Sporting their cranberry crazies uniforms, the Rafters opened the scoring with back-to-back hits, the last from McKinley Erves driving in Ben Ross.

Then later in the inning after a runner reached via an error, Brent Widder threw a potential inning-ending double play ball into right field, scoring Erves.

Nick Torres took the 2-0 lead and ran with it, tossing four innings with one hit and two strikeouts. Josh Howitt came in after him to throw four innings with only one run allowed.

The Rafters will travel to Wausau to play the Woodchucks on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
New restaurant, Osso Buco now open Weston
Wausau Police Department looking for theft suspect
Wausau police looking for suspects in theft case
John Strasser, 41
Stratford man charged following arson, high-speed chase and standoff
Kevin Nicholson announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Wisconsin...
Republican Kevin Nicholson suspends campaign for Wisconsin governor
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

Chicago Cubs' P.J. Higgins hits an RBI double during the ninth inning of a baseball game...
Cubs rally against Brewers’ bullpen, win 2-1 at Milwaukee
Like Father, Like Son 7/5/2022
Like Father, Like Son 7/5/2022
Justin Jirschele shakes the opposing manager's hand before a Birmingham Barons game.
Clintonville native, former UWSP baseball player Justin Jirschele looking to make his mark as skipper
Wausau Woodchucks unveil new team logo
Woodchucks earn series split with Growlers