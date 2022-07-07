Packers alumni to visit fans in Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - From July 13-17, featuring several Packers alumni will meet fans around the station for the second annual Packers Roadtrip.

Last year, the fan-favorite Packers Tailgate Tour event was adjusted and re-envisioned as the Packers Road Trip, and the new iteration of the event proved to be a hit for the fans and the alumni.

Again this year, several former players will board the bus along with team officials to present donations and giveaway items and pay surprise visits to fans at even more stops along the way. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will join Packers alumni Tramon Williams, James Starks, Mike Neal, Tony Moll, Jason Spitz and Scott Wells on board a Packers-themed bus.

The group will travel to several areas throughout western and central Wisconsin, paying visits to communities in and around New London, Waupaca, Wausau, Thorp, Hudson, Prescott, La Crosse, Onalaska, Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point. Stops will include numerous surprise visits to schools, hospitals, businesses, camps, event venues and community centers.

The Packers Road Trip will depart from Lambeau Field at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, and will return on Sunday afternoon, July 17.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.