News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Outdoor recreation plan meeting to be held Thursday in Stevens Point

Downtown Stevens Point
Downtown Stevens Point(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS PONT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Parks, Rec. and Forestry Department will hold an in-person community input meeting Thursday evening.

The meeting will give people a change to provide feedback about the city’s parks, park facilities, open spaces, and trails.

The Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan Community Input Meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Rec Center located at 2442 Sims Ave.

The in-person meeting will provide everyone a chance to have more dialogue and to provide more feedback than what the survey may have allowed. All are invited to attend, including those who may have already completed the online survey.

The plan will guide the improvement of the city’s parks, park facilities, open spaces, and trails. A CORP is required for the city to remain eligible for state and federal grants. According to a news release, the CORP helps discover the unmet park and recreation demands in Stevens Point and offers strategies for us to best meet the recreation needs of the community.

Click here to take the survey. The survey will remain open through July 15.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in lake located in Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties
Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
New restaurant, Osso Buco now open Weston
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide

Latest News

The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received one...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Statewide total up to 20, after the National Weather Service confirmed a 13th tornado near...
An additional tornado confirmed in Wisconsin from June 15, 2022 severe weather event
A nice Saturday with sunshine and warm. Chances of showers or storms Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Isolated ch. showers or storms into Thursday night, less humid leading into the weekend
Sun & clouds with a chance of isolated showers or a storm into tonight. Less humid and pleasant...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast