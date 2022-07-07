Outdoor recreation plan meeting to be held Thursday in Stevens Point

STEVENS PONT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Parks, Rec. and Forestry Department will hold an in-person community input meeting Thursday evening.

The meeting will give people a change to provide feedback about the city’s parks, park facilities, open spaces, and trails.

The Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan Community Input Meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Rec Center located at 2442 Sims Ave.

The in-person meeting will provide everyone a chance to have more dialogue and to provide more feedback than what the survey may have allowed. All are invited to attend, including those who may have already completed the online survey.

The plan will guide the improvement of the city’s parks, park facilities, open spaces, and trails. A CORP is required for the city to remain eligible for state and federal grants. According to a news release, the CORP helps discover the unmet park and recreation demands in Stevens Point and offers strategies for us to best meet the recreation needs of the community.

Click here to take the survey. The survey will remain open through July 15.

