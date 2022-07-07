Nearly a month from Election Day, GOP gubernatorial primary race heats up

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly a month shy of the August primary election, the race for who will become the Republican candidate for governor is narrowing.

In the most recent Marquette Law School Poll from the end of June, candidates Tim Michels and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch nearly tie as the favorites for primary voters, with Michels having a one-point lead over Kleefisch (27% to 26%). Tim Ramthun saw 3% of voters’ favor, and Adam Fischer was supported by less than half of a percent.

Kevin Nicholson dropped out of the race this week but was pulling about 10% of the voters’ support. Another nearly third of Republican primary voters remained undecided at the time of the polling. Nicholson reports leaving the race because it would cause him to begin a negative campaign on other Republican candidates.

The tight race between Kleefisch and Michels has them vying for that support. Kleefisch made a stop in Kronenwetter Thursday morning to campaign at a Republican Party of Marathon County event. When asked about Nicholson’s reported reason for leaving the race and whether she saw that future going forward in the primary, she responded with talking about Michels digging up her underage drinking incident in college, and about the topic of her recent attack ad related to his views and ties to the gas tax.

When asked whether this type of race hurt the GOP long-term, she said: “They wanted a primary and they wanted to get everybody vetted. Obviously, I have served this state and taxpayers for eight successful years, ushering in a conservative renaissance being the most admired conservative state in America for a good long time, so I think I’m largely vetted.”

Michels has refuted Kleefisch’s gas tax ad, calling the ad “completely false.” Thursday, he released a new ad talking about his military service and then showcasing video of protesters that include people wearing Black Lives Matter apparel saying under the video, “...but today, America is under attack by radicals trying to tear down everything that makes America great.” He ends the ad by saying he is running to “help save the America that those before saved for us.”

People can learn more about the candidates as they debate later this month. NewsChannel 7 will be carrying the debate live from WTMJ in Milwaukee from 6-7 p.m. on July 24 with no commercial breaks. The debate will be moderated by Charles Benson and Shannon Sims.

NewsChannel 7 will also be carrying the Democratic U.S. Senate primary debate out of WTMJ at the same time on July 17. That will be moderated by Benson, Sims, and Chuck Todd.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.