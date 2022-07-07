News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Milwaukee man charged in death of child who discovered gun

A Milwaukee man is accused in the death of a 3-year-old boy who found the defendant’s loaded firearm and shot himself
Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man is accused in the death of a 3-year-old boy who found the defendant’s loaded firearm and shot himself.

Raheem Moore, 28, was charged Thursday with reckless homicide and four other counts in the July 1 shooting at a Milwaukee residence. Authorities say the child discovered the gun while Moore and two other people in the house were sleeping.

Moore is also charged with neglecting a child and three counts possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced in 2011 to 20 years in prison on a second degree reckless homicide charge. He was released in 2019.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Moore.

Most Read

Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in lake located in Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties
Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
New restaurant, Osso Buco now open Weston
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis and Boston Celtics' Grant Williams go after a rebound during the...
Portis eager to prove his worth after getting big contract
Protesters brought down two downtown Madison statues, including the landmark Forward one, as...
Man accused of damaging Capitol statues receives probation
Wisconsin court sides with former PSC member in line dispute
Wisconsin court rules against transgender sex offender